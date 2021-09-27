Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

NASDAQ ESXB opened at $10.54 on Monday. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

In related news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $165,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 1,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,136 over the last 90 days.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

