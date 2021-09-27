Swingby Trading 9.8% Higher This Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $15.12 million and approximately $487,919.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00065133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00054539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00101292 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,795,077 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

