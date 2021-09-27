Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Genesco worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Genesco by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Genesco by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Genesco by 6.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Genesco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genesco by 2,840.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $60.41 on Monday. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $67.26. The company has a market capitalization of $912.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

