Swiss National Bank Has $1.96 Million Stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of HomeStreet worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $38.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. The stock has a market cap of $806.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

