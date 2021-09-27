Swiss National Bank Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Angi were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Angi by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

ANGI opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Angi Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

