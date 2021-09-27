Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,600 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLWS opened at $33.94 on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $590,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,420,143.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,396,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

