Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of National HealthCare worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 303.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 2,381.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $69.42 on Monday. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $59.83 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $263.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

