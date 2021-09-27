SYNNEX (SNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th. Analysts expect SYNNEX to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect SYNNEX to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $111.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $34,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $490,812.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,101.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SYNNEX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of SYNNEX worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

