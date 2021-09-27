Syntal Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 41,879 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 292.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

NYSE:SC remained flat at $$41.52 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,446. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

