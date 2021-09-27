Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 70.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.39.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $205.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,510. The stock has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

