Syntal Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.22. 236,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,016,366. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.45. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $247.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,241 shares of company stock worth $30,026,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

