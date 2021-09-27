Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 169 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,987,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $11,337,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,397,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $666,892,000 after buying an additional 240,248 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 80,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,182,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $505.80. 13,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,439. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.42 and a fifty-two week high of $510.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.72. The firm has a market cap of $208.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

