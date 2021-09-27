Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 870 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 438,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Middleby by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,170,000 after buying an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in The Middleby during the second quarter worth $3,938,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in The Middleby by 119.2% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Middleby alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MIDD traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.60. 1,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,722. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $196.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.53.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.