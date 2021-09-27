T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $162.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.28.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 166.02% and a negative return on equity of 510.02%. The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,667,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 983,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,005,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 800,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,237,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,560,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 193,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 717,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 119,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

