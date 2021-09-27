Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises 4.8% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $5,440,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,778,000 after buying an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,333.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after buying an additional 60,112 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

Shares of TTWO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,728. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

