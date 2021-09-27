TDCX Inc. (TDCX) Plans to Raise $320 Million in October 1st IPO

TDCX Inc. (TDCX) expects to raise $320 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, October 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 18,800,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last year, TDCX Inc. generated $355.1 million in revenue and $67.1 million in net income. TDCX Inc. has a market cap of $2.4 billion.

Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

TDCX Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a high-growth digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies. We offer omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. We have specific expertise in providing tailored digital customer experience solutions to manage complex customer interactions that go beyond providing boilerplate responses and which require a highly trained workforce capable of effectively delivering our differentiated services and solutions to our clients and their customers. Our focus on complex digital solutions enables us to provide higher value services and solutions for our clients. Our strategy has resulted in a highly attractive financial profile. Note: Revenue and profit figures are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2021, converted to U.S. dollars from Singapore dollars. “.

TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and has 13308 employees. The company is located at 750D Chai Chee Road, #06-01/06 ESR BizPark @ Chai Chee Singapore 469004 and can be reached via phone at (65) 6309 1688 or on the web at http://www.tdcx.com/.

