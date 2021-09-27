TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Decreased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $14,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 154,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 408.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 893,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,799,000 after buying an additional 80,420 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $203,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Truist Securities raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

NYSE TEL opened at $144.05 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

