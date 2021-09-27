Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to report $117.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the highest is $120.28 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $103.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $461.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.17 million to $465.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $511.58 million, with estimates ranging from $508.15 million to $515.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.90. 175,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,847. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

