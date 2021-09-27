Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $217.74 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Citigroup lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,104. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after buying an additional 137,834 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.74. 1,708,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,646. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

