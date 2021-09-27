Tellor Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.86 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $86.86 million and approximately $18.65 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $44.25 or 0.00103098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00054774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00122818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00043286 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,042,633 coins and its circulating supply is 1,963,129 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.