TEMCO Price Down 8.7% This Week (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. TEMCO has a total market cap of $16.65 million and approximately $253,995.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TEMCO has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00065452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00101062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00142247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,867.53 or 0.99770004 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.21 or 0.06889598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.26 or 0.00747695 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

