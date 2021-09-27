Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,827 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,334,000 after buying an additional 258,583 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $60,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Textron by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXT opened at $71.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

