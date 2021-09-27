TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

TFII traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$134.27. 370,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$139.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$117.49. The company has a market cap of C$12.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$54.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total value of C$5,001,919.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$589,255,417.11. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,712 shares of company stock valued at $14,304,279.

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$94.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.97.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

