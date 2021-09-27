The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 61,727 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the second quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

