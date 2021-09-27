The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $19,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CX Institutional raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

NYSE:COO opened at $439.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $431.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $314.29 and a 52 week high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

