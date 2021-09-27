The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $102.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MGA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.07.

NYSE MGA opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. Research analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Magna International by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 1,772.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Magna International in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Magna International by 286.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

