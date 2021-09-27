The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Critical Review

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and Sow Good’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hain Celestial Group $1.97 billion 1.98 $77.36 million $1.45 27.62 Sow Good $470,000.00 30.10 -$5.32 million N/A N/A

The Hain Celestial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Profitability

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hain Celestial Group 3.93% 9.91% 6.58% Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72%

Volatility & Risk

The Hain Celestial Group has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hain Celestial Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus target price of $47.20, indicating a potential upside of 17.85%. Given The Hain Celestial Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe The Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than Sow Good.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Hain Celestial Group beats Sow Good on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

