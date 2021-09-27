The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $177.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.50.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of HSY traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.90. 694,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.00. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,579 shares of company stock worth $2,236,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 17,356.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter worth about $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 144.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after buying an additional 590,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 399.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,547,000 after buying an additional 518,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

