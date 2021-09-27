The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Monetary Management Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 3.0% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.25.

Shares of HD traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $340.32. The stock had a trading volume of 128,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,844. The company has a market cap of $359.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

