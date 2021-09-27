The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $20.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE:LEV opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Lion Electric will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

