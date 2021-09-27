The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,773,443 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222,746 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.66% of Barrick Gold worth $301,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,449 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after buying an additional 24,649 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,435,742 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,691,000 after buying an additional 186,281 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 643,759 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after buying an additional 203,563 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $8,962,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOLD shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

