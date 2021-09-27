The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 141,809 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,429,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,809 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.19% of The Charles Schwab worth $249,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after buying an additional 1,903,163 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $122,625,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,823,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 499,260 shares of company stock worth $36,332,449. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $75.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

