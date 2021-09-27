The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93,127 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $192,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $200.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.92. The stock has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.75 and a 52-week high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

