The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 123,391 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,366,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 123,391 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $275,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $57.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $243.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

