The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) is Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 3.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $43,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,429,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,509,000 after acquiring an additional 130,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,692,000 after acquiring an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,584,000 after acquiring an additional 53,474 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNC traded up $5.69 on Monday, hitting $200.19. 31,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.30 and a 200 day moving average of $186.77. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

