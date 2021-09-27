The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,109,230 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,109,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in The Progressive by 9,885.7% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 311,597 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in The Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 110.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,724,000 after buying an additional 549,349 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 115.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.36. 35,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,959. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.86.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

