The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 121.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.63. The company had a trading volume of 22,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

