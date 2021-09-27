The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,636. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.91. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $43.25.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

