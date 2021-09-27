The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,636. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.91. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $43.25.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

