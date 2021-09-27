TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, Cowen cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $305.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $81,203.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,522.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 107,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 36,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 837,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

