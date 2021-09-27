Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings of $5.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $22.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $22.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $20.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.35 to $21.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.57.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 117.4% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $609.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $554.00 and its 200-day moving average is $502.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $412.80 and a 52-week high of $616.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $239.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

