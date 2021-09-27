Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) Insider Bernd Ratzke Sells 4,924 Shares

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2021

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) insider Bernd Ratzke sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total value of £5,564.12 ($7,269.56).

LON TON opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Monday. Titon Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 73.38 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.82 million and a PE ratio of 15.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.33.

Titon Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

