Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 4.2% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after purchasing an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,671 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 291,228 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,034,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,256,000 after purchasing an additional 221,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,488,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $136.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.59. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.