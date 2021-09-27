Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 745 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000.

SPYG stock opened at $66.48 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $68.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.19.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

