Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $39.87 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.