TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.17. 1,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,651. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.99. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $146.50 and a 12 month high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TopBuild by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,901,000 after buying an additional 176,876 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in TopBuild by 436.4% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after buying an additional 1,272,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TopBuild by 29.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after buying an additional 244,069 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,494,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

