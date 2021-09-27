TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.67.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.
Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.17. 1,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,651. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.99. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $146.50 and a 12 month high of $235.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TopBuild by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,901,000 after buying an additional 176,876 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in TopBuild by 436.4% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after buying an additional 1,272,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TopBuild by 29.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after buying an additional 244,069 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,494,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.
About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.
Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.