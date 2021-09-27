Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.61

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 2587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CURV. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. On average, equities research analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

