Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$66.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.75 to C$66.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRMLF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.68.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $34.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5429 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%.

