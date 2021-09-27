Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Tudor Pickering

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective increased by Tudor Pickering to C$52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.46.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$43.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.90. The firm has a market cap of C$13.10 billion and a PE ratio of 9.64. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$15.84 and a 12-month high of C$44.13.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.73 per share, with a total value of C$168,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,821,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$297,558,985.30. Insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,731 in the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

