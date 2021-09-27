Tranchess (CHESS) Market Cap Reaches $67.44 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $67.44 million and approximately $16.83 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00006814 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,095.29 or 0.99972533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00087134 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00051149 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001472 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002365 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.61 or 0.00551215 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,959,505 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

