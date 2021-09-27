TravelNote One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. TravelNote has a market cap of $38,547.96 and $1.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00065295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00101322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00142485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,811.41 or 0.99750535 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.82 or 0.06975602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.08 or 0.00748109 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

